WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, July WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous PPI +0.1 -0.2 -0.4 PPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.3 PPI year/year +7.0 +6.7 +7.0 Core PPI year/year +2.3 +2.3 +2.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "July PPI should decline by 0.2% overall, with the fall led by a 2.5% drop in energy, and that largely explained by softer gasoline prices. The decline in gasoline prices will catch up with what has already been seen in the CPI, with the PPI lagging the CPI here because of the CPI having already caught late June moves missed by the June PPI. Food prices with a 0.3% rise should extend a 0.5% June correction after May food prices plunged by 1.4%. The core rate ex food and energy should slow to a 0.2% increase from 0.3% in May, with a slowing in the economy and some fading of supply pressures in autos behind the slowing. Slowing should however be modest. We have not had a core PPI rise of less than 0.2% since November 2010.

Yr/yr rates should edge lower, the headline to 6.7% from 7.0%, and the core to 2.3% from 2.4%. Crude and intermediate data should be mostly subdued, with sharp swings not expected overall or core this month." -----------------

-- by David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.