WHAT: Labor Department Consumer Price Index, July WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous CPI +0.2 +0.5 -0.2 CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.3 CPI year/year +3.3 +3.7 +3.6 Core year/year +1.7 +1.7 +1.6 IFR COMMENTARY: "July CPI should rebound from June's 0.2% decline with a rise of 0.5%, which would be the strongest since March, though the core rate ex food and energy should slow from 2 straight 0.3% gains to a 0.2% July increase. Before rounding the headline should be a little less than 0.5% and the core a little less than 0.2%. Gasoline prices moved higher again in July and while there should be little change in the monthly average before seasonal adjustment the adjusted data should rise by 6.4%, leading a 3.3% rise in energy. Food with a 0.3% rise should be marginally firmer than June's 0.2%.

The core rate could see corrections from 2 straight above trend gains in the volatile apparel and lodging away from home sectors, and with the size of the correction hard to call precisely, a 0.1% core rate is possible. Recent strength in autos generated by supply shortages may also start to fade. However underlying trend in the core has been picking up, and its yr/yr pace should rise to 1.7% in July from 1.6% in June. Headline CPI should rise to 3.7% yr/yr from 3.6%." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial Claims 400,000 407,000 395,000 Continued Claims (mln) 3.695 3.690 3.688 IFR COMMENTARY: "Initial claims should move up to 407,000 in the week ending August 13, after surprisingly falling to 395,000 last week. The slight increase should not be taken as a sign of deterioration -- one week does not dictate a trend -- but a continuation of painstakingly slow improvement that does not slide smoothly downwards, but more sideways. Claims are due for a rise after just rising less than expected (on a NSA basis), and so may not fall as much as seasonals expect for this reading. A seasonally adjusted rise would not be as shocking as the dip to 395k, especially with the stock market's recent maladies for most of the past two weeks.

Continuing claims should hold in the week ending August 6 at 3.69 mln after such a hefty 60k-drop." ----------------- WHAT: National Association of Realtors Existing Home Sales, July WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (annual rate) Reuters IFR Previous Home sales, mln units 4.90 4.80 4.77 IFR COMMENTARY: "Existing home sales have probably come up from 4.77 mln to around 4.80 mln in July. That would just barely qualify it for the second-lowest reading of the year, beating out May's 4.81 mln. Mortgage rates drifting slightly downward don't appear to have inspired a stampede toward mortgage purchase applications, and a falling ratio of distressed to non-distressed sales has stiffened prices. So, despite 8.2% and 2.4% increases in the Pending Home Sales Index in May and June (after an 11.3% decline in April), we don't see existing sales rising much.

Banks continue to experience a slow burn from their foreclosure legal issues, restraining distressed sales. Distressed sales are now down 29.7% from where they were in March, having fallen three months straight, while non-distressed sales are up for four months straight, now 11.3% above where they were in February. If a major legal settlement can be reached with the big banks, we can expect a temporary rebound in foreclosure sales, which could cause further market disruption as prices drop and send some homeowners back underwater." ------------------- WHAT: Conference Board Leading Economic Indicators index, July WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous LEI +0.2 -0.1 +0.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Conference Board's Leading Economic Indicators index should have ticked down 0.1% in July, only the third negative reading since March 2009. Strong negative contributions from the vendor delivery time index and the Michigan expectations index should outweigh the usual fairly strong positive from the yield curve, as well as more modest positives from better claims and stocks readings.

We look for building permits to subtract slightly from the headline, making the third of only three negative contributors. Manufacturing new orders and nondefense capital goods orders, the two indicators requiring forecasts by the CB, will likely contribute negligibly.

July was clearly a tough month for the economy, with many indicators appearing to flatten out and the month ending under a cloud of political uncertainty. August appears to be starting little better, with the S&P downgrade, continuing concerns over Europe, and markets on an incredible rollercoaster ride. If anything, it seems like we may have to wait until September for a rebound in the LEI index." ------------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelaphia Business Outlook Index, August WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous BOS Index 3.7 2.0 3.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "The Philly Fed Survey should come in slightly softer in August, and we are looking for a reading of about +2.0. The July numbers marked a rebound from June, with the headline reading bouncing back from -7.7 to +3.2 and the future activity index rebounding from +2.5 to +23.7 (after falling over sixty points in three months). New orders read just +0.1, but that was at least an improvement from June's -7.6.

We revised our Philly Fed forecast lower after a weak New York Fed Empire State survey. While Empire State data has been far from a reliable guide to the Philly Fed in recent months, the weaker August Empire State data follows July data from the national ISM manufacturing survey which failed to sustain a June improvement, and this hints the Philly Fed will find it hard to sustain July's improvement. 6 month expectations should be watched closely as these were particularly weak in the Empire State breakdown.

The manufacturing sector may get some support in August from continuing improvement in the auto sector, and falling input price growth should feed into improved manufacturing prospects with a lag (the prices paid index fell from a high of +67.2 in February to +25.1 last month). However the Philly Fed District likely won't benefit very much from autos, and the extreme uncertainty of the first two weeks of August should help hold output growth to a modest pace at best." -----------------

For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on [ECI/US]

-- by Theodore Littleton, David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.