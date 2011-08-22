WHAT: Commerce Department Single-Family (New) Home Sales, July WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Unit annual rate, thousands 310 310 312 IFR COMMENTARY: "New home sales should hold roughly steady in July, slipping only to 310k from June's 312k. New home sales have not materially moved since Q2 2010, having plunged to under a quarter their bubble-era peak. Little has changed in the meantime, with existing home inventory stubbornly high. Though distressed sales have fallen about 30% since peaking in March, a soft labor market and rising economic uncertainty probably dissuaded a few people from making long-term commitments in July.

If lower levels of distressed sales hold, the reduced price competition should bode well for new home sales. The recent dramatic uncertainty and market turmoil will have to fade, however, before this will be seen in the numbers. To return to a longer-term upward trend, labor markets will have to improve enough to drive the new household formation rate back up, helping eat away at the massive overhang of existing and shadow inventory."

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.