WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods Orders, July WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Durables orders +2.0 +1.6 -1.9 Durables ex-transp. -0.5 +0.3 +0.4 Nondef. cap. ex-air -1.0 +0.5 +0.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "After disappointingly weak June readings, we see durable goods orders rebounding in July by 1.6% overall, but just 0.3% ex-transportation. The jump in transportation orders will be partly from civilian aircraft and partly from autos, which should see some recovery as we put tsunami-induced supply chain issues further behind us.

Manufacturing surveys indicated that factory activity flattened further in July, and the ISM survey's new orders index tipped into contractionary territory for the first time since the recession ended in June 2009.

Non-defense capital goods orders ex-aircraft, a proxy for business investment, should rise about 0.5%. While a respectable pace during normal times, it would lag behind the trend growth rate seen during most of the recovery. Capex orders have been recovering much faster than the broader headline measures of durable goods orders. Businesses should resume strong investment spending growth when they see demand returning -- a prospect which seems not to be in the cards for the near future." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Housing Finance Agency Home Price Index, June WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous HPI --- +0.2 +0.4 HPI year/year --- -5.2 -6.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect a 0.2% increase in June's FHFA house price index, which would be the third straight increase to follow 10 straight declines, with the recent gains looking corrective from some very steep falls (bottoming at -1.6% in February) during the winter. Steep winter adjusted declines and then a spring recovery may be due to seasonal adjustments not being strong enough. Given that June tends to see a smaller rise before seasonal adjustment than May it may be that the adjusted rise will slow too, from May's 0.4%.

May's data should be watched for revisions, we suspect downwards is the more likely direction, as they can be substantial in this series. The housing market remains weak, yr/yr FHFA data should improve to -5.2% from -6.3%, assisted by a sharp drop in June 2010 after a tax credit for buyers expired. Yr/yr existing home sales price data recently moved off its lows, but July existing home sale prices give a negative signal for next month's FHFA release."

-- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.