WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 405,000 410,000 408,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.700 3.700 3.702 IFR COMMENTARY: "Claims will edge up 2k in the week ending August 20 to 410,000, which would be narrower than the most recent 9k increase. The two manufacturing surveys during the reference week give the probability of a rise slight credibility. The employment component of the Empire State Manufacturing Index was mixed. Headcount was a tiny positive while hours worked - still negative - posted a tinier contraction. The depiction of the labor market in the Philadelphia Fed Business Outlook Survey however, was outright discouraging, with lower employment and workweeks. The level should not shift much (a 2k drop is more likely than another 10k gain) given that the survey week was not as jarring as some weeks have been recently.

Continuing claims are not expected to swing much either, holding at 3.7 mln from 3.702 mln in the week ending August 13." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City Manufacturing Output Index, August WHEN: Thursday 1100 EDT (1500 GMT) NO FORECASTS IFR COMMENTARY: "July's Kansas City manufacturing production index of 2, and a similar composite index of 3, was barely positive, and like the July ISM manufacturing index, significantly lower than in June. Philly Fed, and to a lesser extent, Empire State data hint at a clearly negative August outcome, though the Richmond Fed data on Tuesday should also be watched for further clues." -----------------

For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on [ECI/US]

-- by David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.