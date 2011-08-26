WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, July
WHEN: Monday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Personal income +0.3 +0.4 +0.1
Personal consumption +0.5 +0.5 -0.2
Core PCE price index +0.2 +0.2 +0.1
PCE price index ---- +0.3 -0.2
IFR COMMENTARY: "July should see a 0.5% rise in personal
spending, and a 0.4% rise in personal income, both producing
modest gains in real terms as we expect the PCE price index to
rise by 0.3%. This would be less than the 0.5% rise in July
CPI, which tends to show more sensitivity to volatility in
gasoline. The core PCE price index should match the 0.2% core
CPI. Income outperforming spending will be a contrast from Q2
data when auto supply shortages, which are now starting to
ease, kept spending gains below income. Retail sales rose 0.5%
both overall and ex autos in July and services should come
close to matching that gain assisted by a boost to utilities
from hot weather. Autos may even outperform the retail sales
auto data in a catch up from June underperformance.
Nondurables spending should look firm in nominal terms but
less impressive in real terms with gasoline prices higher in
July. Improved payroll and particularly hourly earnings growth
in July's payroll should lead a 0.4% rise in July wages and
salaries, the firmest in 3 months. The other components of
personal income should maintain a positive trend, keeping pace
with wages and salaries."
-----------------
WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales,
July
WHEN: Monday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Pending sales -1.3 -1.5 +2.4
IFR COMMENTARY: "Mortgage rates have been hitting fresh record
lows, but we see little evidence that home sales have picked
up, and so we look for the Pending Home Sales Index to drop
1.5% in July.
Even as rates have fallen, the MBA's Mortgage Purchase
Applications index has hit lows not seen since 1996. Though not
far below the already-grim levels it's been holding at since
the expiration of the homebuyer tax credit last year, it's
another sign of the effects of fewer distressed sales: higher
prices, and lower home sales overall.
As long as we wait for a comprehensive settlement to the
paperwork issues that have held up the foreclosure process, the
lull in distressed sales is likely to continue. In addition,
rumors are swirling that the Obama administration is preparing
a new initiative to help heal the housing market. So in the
near- to medium-term, sales figures are likely to depend at
least as much on political and legal developments as economic
ones."
-- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a
unit of Thomson Reuters.