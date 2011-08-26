WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, July WHEN: Monday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Personal income +0.3 +0.4 +0.1 Personal consumption +0.5 +0.5 -0.2 Core PCE price index +0.2 +0.2 +0.1 PCE price index ---- +0.3 -0.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "July should see a 0.5% rise in personal spending, and a 0.4% rise in personal income, both producing modest gains in real terms as we expect the PCE price index to rise by 0.3%. This would be less than the 0.5% rise in July CPI, which tends to show more sensitivity to volatility in gasoline. The core PCE price index should match the 0.2% core CPI. Income outperforming spending will be a contrast from Q2 data when auto supply shortages, which are now starting to ease, kept spending gains below income. Retail sales rose 0.5% both overall and ex autos in July and services should come close to matching that gain assisted by a boost to utilities from hot weather. Autos may even outperform the retail sales auto data in a catch up from June underperformance.

Nondurables spending should look firm in nominal terms but less impressive in real terms with gasoline prices higher in July. Improved payroll and particularly hourly earnings growth in July's payroll should lead a 0.4% rise in July wages and salaries, the firmest in 3 months. The other components of personal income should maintain a positive trend, keeping pace with wages and salaries." ----------------- WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales, July WHEN: Monday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Pending sales -1.3 -1.5 +2.4 IFR COMMENTARY: "Mortgage rates have been hitting fresh record lows, but we see little evidence that home sales have picked up, and so we look for the Pending Home Sales Index to drop 1.5% in July.

Even as rates have fallen, the MBA's Mortgage Purchase Applications index has hit lows not seen since 1996. Though not far below the already-grim levels it's been holding at since the expiration of the homebuyer tax credit last year, it's another sign of the effects of fewer distressed sales: higher prices, and lower home sales overall.

As long as we wait for a comprehensive settlement to the paperwork issues that have held up the foreclosure process, the lull in distressed sales is likely to continue. In addition, rumors are swirling that the Obama administration is preparing a new initiative to help heal the housing market. So in the near- to medium-term, sales figures are likely to depend at least as much on political and legal developments as economic ones."

-- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.