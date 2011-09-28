WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Initial claims 420,000 425,000 423,000
Continued claims (mln) 3.725 3.710 3.727
IFR COMMENTARY: "Initial claims should shift to 425,000 in the
week ending September 24, having barely changed from its
current level. The reference week was uneventful, thus the
report should not show a large move in either direction from
the week prior, when a smaller-than-seasonally-anticipated rise
just pulled the level down to 423k. No special factors were
cited for the recent small incline (a net of 5k over the past
two weeks) and similar filing behavior reflecting job
separations in the labor market (prior announcements) should
persist.
Continuing claims dipped from 3.76 mln to 3.73 mln in the
week ending September 10, and should fall for a second time to
3.71 mln."
----------------
WHAT: Commerce Department Gross Domestic Product, Final Q2
WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
GDP +1.2 +1.2 +1.0
Final sales +1.2 +1.4 +1.2
Deflator +2.4 +2.5 +2.5
PCE price index +3.2 +3.2 +3.2
Core PCE price index +2.2 +2.2 +2.2
IFR COMMENTARY: "The final estimate for Q2 GDP should be
revised higher, to 1.2% from 1.0%. There will be two main
sources of the upward revision: construction spending, where
the revision will be almost entirely in private nonresidential spending, and net exports, where the revision will be led by a
downward adjustment to imports. These positive revisions will
outweigh probable modest downward revisions in consumer
spending and equipment and software investment. Business
investment should be revised up to a rise of 11.0% from 9.9%,
as an upward revision to structures outweighs a downward
revision to equipment and software. Inventories should see
little revision, and a 0.2% upward revision to final sales (to
1.4%) will match the size of the GDP revision. Final sales to
domestic buyers (GDP less inventories and net exports) should
be revised up by a lesser 0.1%, to 1.2%. We have no reason to
project any revisions to the price data, which in the
preliminary release stood at 2.5% for the GDP deflator, 3.2%
for PCE, and 2.2% for core PCE."
-----------------
WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales,
August
WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Pending sales -1.8 -5.0 -1.3
IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees the Pending Home Sales Index having
fallen about 5.0% in August. Spiking economic uncertainty,
plunging consumer confidence, and a moribund labor market were
unlikely to have made would-be homebuyers particularly eager to
take on the large long-term financial commitment entailed in
buying housing, which was reflected in an approximately 10%
drop in the average MBA Mortgage Purchase Applications index
from July to August.
With prices stiffening due to banks holding distressed
sales off the market, the only tailwind to housing has been
mortgage rates. Rates dipped to fresh record lows in August,
and plunged even further early in September. Presumably that
will help fuel some satisfaction of pent-up demand as
uncertainty fades, but a stronger employment picture will be
critical to spurring new household formation."
