WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 420,000 425,000 423,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.725 3.710 3.727 IFR COMMENTARY: "Initial claims should shift to 425,000 in the week ending September 24, having barely changed from its current level. The reference week was uneventful, thus the report should not show a large move in either direction from the week prior, when a smaller-than-seasonally-anticipated rise just pulled the level down to 423k. No special factors were cited for the recent small incline (a net of 5k over the past two weeks) and similar filing behavior reflecting job separations in the labor market (prior announcements) should persist.

Continuing claims dipped from 3.76 mln to 3.73 mln in the week ending September 10, and should fall for a second time to 3.71 mln." ---------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Gross Domestic Product, Final Q2 WHEN: Thursday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous GDP +1.2 +1.2 +1.0 Final sales +1.2 +1.4 +1.2 Deflator +2.4 +2.5 +2.5 PCE price index +3.2 +3.2 +3.2 Core PCE price index +2.2 +2.2 +2.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "The final estimate for Q2 GDP should be revised higher, to 1.2% from 1.0%. There will be two main sources of the upward revision: construction spending, where the revision will be almost entirely in private nonresidential spending, and net exports, where the revision will be led by a downward adjustment to imports. These positive revisions will outweigh probable modest downward revisions in consumer spending and equipment and software investment. Business investment should be revised up to a rise of 11.0% from 9.9%, as an upward revision to structures outweighs a downward revision to equipment and software. Inventories should see little revision, and a 0.2% upward revision to final sales (to 1.4%) will match the size of the GDP revision. Final sales to domestic buyers (GDP less inventories and net exports) should be revised up by a lesser 0.1%, to 1.2%. We have no reason to project any revisions to the price data, which in the preliminary release stood at 2.5% for the GDP deflator, 3.2% for PCE, and 2.2% for core PCE." ----------------- WHAT: National Association of Realtors Pending Home Sales, August WHEN: Thursday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Pending sales -1.8 -5.0 -1.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "IFR sees the Pending Home Sales Index having fallen about 5.0% in August. Spiking economic uncertainty, plunging consumer confidence, and a moribund labor market were unlikely to have made would-be homebuyers particularly eager to take on the large long-term financial commitment entailed in buying housing, which was reflected in an approximately 10% drop in the average MBA Mortgage Purchase Applications index from July to August.

With prices stiffening due to banks holding distressed sales off the market, the only tailwind to housing has been mortgage rates. Rates dipped to fresh record lows in August, and plunged even further early in September. Presumably that will help fuel some satisfaction of pent-up demand as uncertainty fades, but a stronger employment picture will be critical to spurring new household formation."

-- by Theodore Littleton, David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.