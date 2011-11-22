WHAT: Commerce Department Personal Income, October WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Personal Income +0.3 +0.3 +0.1 Personal Spending +0.4 +0.4 +0.6 Core PCE price index +0.1 +0.1 0.0 IFR COMMENTARY: "Personal income should increase by 0.3% in October, falling slightly short of a 0.4% rise in spending, causing the savings ratio to extend its recent decline, to 3.5% from 3.6%, reaching its lowest since December 2007. Another respectable payroll breakdown (noting hours worked and earnings as well as employment) should see wages and salaries match September's 0.3% rise, while the other components of personal income are unlikely to repeat the weakness that kept the overall personal income rise to 0.1% in September. A 0.5% rise in retail sales should lead the rise in spending, though services should see a slight acceleration to a 0.3% gain from 0.2% in October, which was on the weak side of trend due to a sharp fall in utilities. PCE price data should be unchanged overall, with a 0.1% rise ex food and energy. This would see the yr/yr pace dip to 2.8% from 2.9% but the core edge up to 1.7% from 1.6%. The core rate would match its CPI counterpart but the headline would be slightly less weak than a -0.1% October CPI. Energy prices tend to be more volatile in the CPI release." --------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods, October WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Durables orders -1.0 -2.0 -0.6 Orders ex-transport. 0.0 +0.6 +1.8 Nondefense cap. ex-aircraft -0.6 +0.5 +2.9 IFR COMMENTARY: "After a few months with high levels of civilian aircraft orders, we look for a drop back down in that category to pull the durable goods headline reading down about 2.0%. Excluding transportation-related goods, orders should perform better, seeing a respectable 0.6% gain.

While new aircraft orders fell in dollar terms in September, they remained above the trailing 12-month average. Boeing aircraft orders were particularly tepid in October, with a net gain of just two. Other transportation orders should only slightly offset the drop in civilian air.

Nondefense capital goods orders ex-air, a proxy for business investment spending, has been growing at a good clip. We look for a bit of reversion after the prior month's 2.9% jump, but October should still see a gain of approximately 0.5%.

The underlying trend in durables orders growth has slowed a bit from last year, but has still been fairly strong since July, in spite of market volatility and a plunge in manufacturing sector sentiment. That's a positive sign for the sector and for economic activity more broadly in coming months." ----------------- WHAT: Labor Department Initial Jobless Claims, weekly WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EST (1330 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Initial claims 390,000 380,000 388,000 Continued claims (mln) 3.605 3.64 3.608 IFR COMMENTARY: "The recent string of declining filings bodes well for the trend transitioning into winter, and the week ending November 19 ought to bring another indication of a deceleration in layoffs, with an initial claims count of 380,000. Both the weekly count (down to 388k) and 4-week moving average (also down, 400.75k) are at readings reminiscent of early 2011 optimism. The labor market could finish the year on a good note. Some of Q4's downward movement has been helped by seasonals, but economic activity assisted by the holidays could help forthcoming reports.

Keeping continuing's rhythm of strumming along 3.7 mln for most of the year, last week's break to 3.6 mln could easily rise to 3.64 mln." ----------------- WHAT: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment, November final WHEN: Wednesday 0955 EST (1455 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Sentiment index 64.5 65.2 64.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "Revisions should not drastically change U.Mich CSI's final reading, and November's final score of 65.2 is credible. It represents an addition of one point to the preliminary reading of 64.2. Polls conducted shortly after the first survey found a larger percentage of consumers thought the super committee was incapable of meeting its task by the deadline of Nov. 23. Even though real-time tracking of the negotiation progress has not been as aggressive as the debt ceiling dealings in August, consumers are not blissfully ignorant. However, more current confidence surveys show less negative opinions towards finances, buying power, and economic conditions, so the CSI should be able to hang on to the relative optimism displayed earlier."

-- by Theodore Littleton, David Sloan and Vimombi Nshom of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.