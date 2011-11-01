WHAT: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Report, October WHEN: Wednesday 0815 EDT (1215 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Nonfarm payrolls +101,000 +110,000 +91,000 IFR COMMENTARY: "We see the ADP Employment Report showing a gain of approximately 110k in October, which would be fairly close to our estimate of 135k for Friday's private payroll gains reading. Consistent with our call for a small underlying improvement in payrolls for the month, that would mark a modest increase over the 91k gain reported in September and August's 89k rise.

ADP underestimated by 46k in September, and has shown little clear pattern in relation to the BLS figures for about a year. It used to be that it could be counted on to significantly underestimate the change in the BLS's private payrolls figures, but has overestimated in five of the last 11 months. ADP's numbers were not affected by the Verizon strike, however." ----------------- WHAT: Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision WHEN: Wednesday 1230 EDT (1630 GMT) NO FORECASTS IFR COMMENTARY: "The FOMC is unlikely to make any significant policy changes in its November 2 statement. Though the minutes from the last meeting showed that at least two members were in favor of additional easing already and the latest wage and benefit numbers indicate that a wage-price inflation spiral is a long ways off, somewhat improved data and the pending switch to a new slate of rotating voters for 2012 will mean that doves will have a hard time convincing the moderates to go along with further easing. If there is to be any change in the Fed's stance, it seems likely to be in their communication strategy, which appeared to receive a lot of attention in the latest minutes.

Operation Twist II has barely begun, and members will likely want to give it a chance to make a noticeable impact before going any further. In addition, many are likely to feel, as Dallas President Fisher recently said, that the Fed "does not have to act at every meeting."

If the Fed were to ease, it would likely take the form of an MBS-focused QE3 program, along the lines recently advocated by Governor Tarullo. The bar for such an action seems fairly high, however, particularly given that we aren't seeing the record low y/y core inflation figures we were when QE2 was proposed last year.

The FOMC projections to be released with a press conference on Wednesday should be noticeably more downbeat than they were when last updated in June, with downward revisions to growth for at least this year and next. The last central tendency forecast was for 2011 growth of 2.7-2.9%, and now it looks as though it will take a positive revision for any single quarter in 2011 to reach those modest heights. Since then, the economy has seen a few months of lackluster employment growth and been buffeted by a sovereign debt downgrade and seemingly endless European drama." -----------------

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.