WHAT: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Employment Report,
October
WHEN: Wednesday 0815 EDT (1215 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Nonfarm payrolls +101,000 +110,000 +91,000
IFR COMMENTARY: "We see the ADP Employment Report showing a
gain of approximately 110k in October, which would be fairly
close to our estimate of 135k for Friday's private payroll
gains reading. Consistent with our call for a small underlying
improvement in payrolls for the month, that would mark a modest
increase over the 91k gain reported in September and August's
89k rise.
ADP underestimated by 46k in September, and has shown
little clear pattern in relation to the BLS figures for about a
year. It used to be that it could be counted on to
significantly underestimate the change in the BLS's private
payrolls figures, but has overestimated in five of the last 11
months. ADP's numbers were not affected by the Verizon strike,
however."
-----------------
WHAT: Federal Open Market Committee interest rate decision
WHEN: Wednesday 1230 EDT (1630 GMT)
NO FORECASTS
IFR COMMENTARY: "The FOMC is unlikely to make any significant
policy changes in its November 2 statement. Though the minutes
from the last meeting showed that at least two members were in
favor of additional easing already and the latest wage and
benefit numbers indicate that a wage-price inflation spiral is
a long ways off, somewhat improved data and the pending switch
to a new slate of rotating voters for 2012 will mean that doves
will have a hard time convincing the moderates to go along with
further easing. If there is to be any change in the Fed's
stance, it seems likely to be in their communication strategy,
which appeared to receive a lot of attention in the latest
minutes.
Operation Twist II has barely begun, and members will
likely want to give it a chance to make a noticeable impact
before going any further. In addition, many are likely to feel,
as Dallas President Fisher recently said, that the Fed "does
not have to act at every meeting."
If the Fed were to ease, it would likely take the form of
an MBS-focused QE3 program, along the lines recently advocated
by Governor Tarullo. The bar for such an action seems fairly
high, however, particularly given that we aren't seeing the
record low y/y core inflation figures we were when QE2 was
proposed last year.
The FOMC projections to be released with a press
conference on Wednesday should be noticeably more downbeat than
they were when last updated in June, with downward revisions to
growth for at least this year and next. The last central
tendency forecast was for 2011 growth of 2.7-2.9%, and now it
looks as though it will take a positive revision for any single
quarter in 2011 to reach those modest heights. Since then, the
economy has seen a few months of lackluster employment growth
and been buffeted by a sovereign debt downgrade and seemingly
endless European drama."
-----------------
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.