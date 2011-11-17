WHAT: Conference Board Index of Leading Economic Indicators, October WHEN: Friday 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous LEI +0.6 +1.0 +0.2 IFR COMMENTARY: "With little dragging on the Leading Economic Indicators index, we expect October's reading will see roughly a 1.0% bounce, which would just barely be enough to give the series its fastest growth rate since November 2010.

Permits, which unexpectedly surged in October, should contribute a hair under 0.3%, while the yield curve will contribute about +0.2%. Contributions of about a tenth of a point each should come from improvements in manufacturing hours worked, initial claims, stocks, the money supply, and consumer expectations. Vendor delivery times will provide a very small drag, while we expect that the influence of manufacturing new orders and capital goods orders will be negligible.

The recent growth pattern of the LEI index looked resilient to a few months of soft data and economic uncertainty, but the index was distorted by an early summer surge in M2 that likely was a result of risk-off pressures. The yield curve's persistent positive contribution is also illusory, given that, barring Ragnarok, it couldn't possibly take any other shape at the zero bound."

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.