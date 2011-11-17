WHAT: Conference Board Index of Leading Economic Indicators,
October
WHEN: Friday 1000 EST (1500 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
LEI +0.6 +1.0 +0.2
IFR COMMENTARY: "With little dragging on the Leading Economic
Indicators index, we expect October's reading will see roughly
a 1.0% bounce, which would just barely be enough to give the
series its fastest growth rate since November 2010.
Permits, which unexpectedly surged in October, should
contribute a hair under 0.3%, while the yield curve will
contribute about +0.2%. Contributions of about a tenth of a
point each should come from improvements in manufacturing hours
worked, initial claims, stocks, the money supply, and consumer
expectations. Vendor delivery times will provide a very small
drag, while we expect that the influence of manufacturing new
orders and capital goods orders will be negligible.
The recent growth pattern of the LEI index looked
resilient to a few months of soft data and economic
uncertainty, but the index was distorted by an early summer
surge in M2 that likely was a result of risk-off pressures. The
yield curve's persistent positive contribution is also
illusory, given that, barring Ragnarok, it couldn't possibly
take any other shape at the zero bound."
-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson
Reuters.