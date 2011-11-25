WHAT: Commerce Department Single-Family (New) Home Sales, October WHEN: Monday 1000 EST (1500 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Sales, unit annual rate 315,000 310,000 313,000 IFR COMMENTARY: "New home sales likely held roughly steady in October, at about 310k after September's 313k rate. The number of distressed sales appears to have stabilized in recent months, so price pressure from that category hasn't changed, and rock-bottom mortgage rates should help keep sales slightly over the YTD average of 303k.

Still, that would leave new home sales deeply depressed by historical standards, well under the 1,389k peak from July 2005, and not far from the 278k record low (in nearly 50 years of data) from last August. While housing starts have come up recently, that is largely attributable to increases in multi-family units, as people have been driven to rent rather than own.

At least one positive sign is that new home inventory has been on a downward trend. Existing houses are not always perfect substitutes for new ones, so even though there's still a hefty overhang of existing home inventory, a low new home inventory could mean significantly more pressure to build new single-family homes." -----------------

For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on [ECI/US]

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.