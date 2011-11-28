WHAT: Standard & Poor's Case-Shiller Home Price Index,
September
WHEN: Tuesday 0900 EST (1400 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
20 months, unadjusted +0.1 -0.1 +0.2
20 months, adjusted 0.0 -0.3 0.0
20 months, year/year -3.0 -3.1 -3.8
IFR COMMENTARY: "The September S&P Case-Shiller house price
index should see its yr/yr pace improve to -3.1% from -3.8% in
August. The improvement will be due to only to a very weak
September 2010, when the index was entering a string of steep
seasonally adjusted declines once the buyers' tax credit that
had propped up the market in the spring of that year faded.
September 2011 should see a seasonally adjusted decline of
0.3%, the steepest seasonally adjusted fall since March. August
was unchanged on a seasonally adjusted basis after 3 straight
0.1% declines but with 14 of 20 cities negative, the largest
number of negatives since March, the signs of improvement were
unconvincing. With the housing market remaining weak in
September, a weaker monthly outcome can be expected. Before
seasonal adjustment, a 0.1% decline should be seen. This would
be the first decline in the unadjusted series since March."
WHAT: Conference Board Index of Consumer Confidence, November
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
CCI 44.0 47.0 39.8
IFR COMMENTARY: "The November consumer confidence index as
released by the Conference Board should rise to 47.0 from 39.8
in October. Consumer indices showed some contrasting movements
in October, with the Michigan CSI edging higher in its final
reading but the Conference Board's consumer confidence index
seeing a 6.6 point plunge to its weakest level since March
2009. While the October directions may have been contrasting,
the levels were consistent, with the Michigan CSI having seen
exceptional weakness in August, hitting its lowest since May
1980, giving it more scope to recover. The Conference Board's
October decline is consistent with a seasonal tendency for
weakness in that month, and with November having a seasonal
tendency to increase and November having seen continued if
often modest recoveries in other indices, the Conference
Board's index should manage some rebound in November. A 47.0
reading would be the highest since July but still well below
that month's 59.2 reading, and a steep fall in August, unlike
October's, cannot be seen as seasonal. In November, the present
situation should rise to 32.0 from 26.3 and expectations to
57.0 from 48.7."
WHAT: Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index,
September
WHEN: Tuesday 1000 EST (1500 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
HPI ---- -0.1 -0.1
HPI year/year ---- -3.2 -4.0
IFR COMMENTARY: "The FHFA house price index should see a 0.1%
monthly decline for a second straight month, though a weak
September 2010 would allow the yr/yr pace to improve to -3.2%
from -4.0%. Such a picture would be broadly consistent with
home sales price data already released for September and what
we expect to see from the S&P Case-Shiller report for September
due one hour before the FHFA release. The housing market
remained weak in September, and signs of improvement in the
FHFA data seen in April, May and June have not been sustained.
The gains of those months look corrective from some very steep
declines in the winter. It may be that the seasonal adjustments
are not strong enough as April, May and June are when strong
gains are seen before seasonal adjustment. Now unadjusted data
is starting to fall (we should see a second straight 0.5% fall
before seasonal adjustment) and even the adjusted data seems to
be turning negative."
