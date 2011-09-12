WHAT: Labor Department Import and Export Prices, August
WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT)
FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous
Import prices -0.8 -1.9 +0.3
IFR COMMENTARY: "Import prices should see a 1.9% fall in
August, which would be the sharpest fall since December 2008.
Leading the way down will be a sharp early August fall in
petroleum prices, which the survey should be timed well to
fully capture. However, the anxious environment in early August
should also put some weight on ex-petroleum prices, where we
look for a fall of 0.3%, more than fully reversing July's 0.2%
rise which followed a 0.1% drop in June, and thus showing a
significant softening of the tone over the last 3 months. Ex
fuels data should also see a 0.3% fall, matching the ex
petroleum for the third straight month. Yr/yr data should slow
to 11.4% from 14.0% overall, and to 5.1% from 5.5% ex
petroleum. Export prices should produce weak August data but
may not match a 0.4% fall seen in July, which was more than
fully explained by a steep fall in food."
----------------
WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, August
WHEN: Tuesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT)
FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous
Deficit (blns) $132.0 $132.0 $129.4 (July)
$90.5 (yr ago)
IFR COMMENTARY: "Based on a projection from the Congressional
Budget Office, the August 2011 budget deficit should total
$132.0 bln, an increase from $90.5 bln in August 2010. Some of
the deterioration will be due to special factors, but an
increase in the deficit even allowing for special factors will
hint that recent slowing in the economy is helping to keep the
deficit high. Outlays should be up by $47.5 bln, or 18.7%. $28
bln of that increase will be on calendar effects, due to some
August 2010 outlays being moved forward to July, while a $8 bln
yr/yr increase in education spending comes from a downward
adjustment in August 2010 to estimated subsidy costs of loans
and loan guarantees. This still leaves a remaining rise in
outlays of $11.5 bln, or 4.5%, a little stronger than the trend
seen in the fiscal year to date. Receipts should be up by $6.0
bln, or 3.7%, a little less than underlying outlays, despite
most of the gain being explained by an extra business day
relative to August 2010. In the last three months, growth in
receipts has slowed significantly. The CBO projects a $1284 bln
deficit in the fiscal year to September 2011, only marginally
down from $1294 bln in the year to September 2010. This would
imply a deficit of $52 bln in September, up from $34.6 bln in
September 2010, which looks on the pessimistic side."
-----------------
