WHAT: Labor Department Import and Export Prices, August WHEN: Tuesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Import prices -0.8 -1.9 +0.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "Import prices should see a 1.9% fall in August, which would be the sharpest fall since December 2008. Leading the way down will be a sharp early August fall in petroleum prices, which the survey should be timed well to fully capture. However, the anxious environment in early August should also put some weight on ex-petroleum prices, where we look for a fall of 0.3%, more than fully reversing July's 0.2% rise which followed a 0.1% drop in June, and thus showing a significant softening of the tone over the last 3 months. Ex fuels data should also see a 0.3% fall, matching the ex petroleum for the third straight month. Yr/yr data should slow to 11.4% from 14.0% overall, and to 5.1% from 5.5% ex petroleum. Export prices should produce weak August data but may not match a 0.4% fall seen in July, which was more than fully explained by a steep fall in food." ---------------- WHAT: Treasury Department Monthly Budget, August WHEN: Tuesday 1400 EDT (1800 GMT) FORECASTS Reuters IFR Previous Deficit (blns) $132.0 $132.0 $129.4 (July)

$90.5 (yr ago) IFR COMMENTARY: "Based on a projection from the Congressional Budget Office, the August 2011 budget deficit should total $132.0 bln, an increase from $90.5 bln in August 2010. Some of the deterioration will be due to special factors, but an increase in the deficit even allowing for special factors will hint that recent slowing in the economy is helping to keep the deficit high. Outlays should be up by $47.5 bln, or 18.7%. $28 bln of that increase will be on calendar effects, due to some August 2010 outlays being moved forward to July, while a $8 bln yr/yr increase in education spending comes from a downward adjustment in August 2010 to estimated subsidy costs of loans and loan guarantees. This still leaves a remaining rise in outlays of $11.5 bln, or 4.5%, a little stronger than the trend seen in the fiscal year to date. Receipts should be up by $6.0 bln, or 3.7%, a little less than underlying outlays, despite most of the gain being explained by an extra business day relative to August 2010. In the last three months, growth in receipts has slowed significantly. The CBO projects a $1284 bln deficit in the fiscal year to September 2011, only marginally down from $1294 bln in the year to September 2010. This would imply a deficit of $52 bln in September, up from $34.6 bln in September 2010, which looks on the pessimistic side." -----------------

-- by David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.