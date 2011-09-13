WHAT: Labor Department Producer Price Index, August WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous PPI -0.1 +0.3 +0.2 PPI ex-food/energy +0.2 +0.2 +0.4 PPI year/year +6.5 +6.9 +7.2 Core PPI year/year +2.6 +2.6 +2.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "August PPI should increase by 0.3%, supported by a 0.8% rise in energy prices and (to a marginal extent) a 0.3% rise in food. The energy increase will be led by gasoline where seasonal adjustments should convert a modest negative in the unadjusted data to the first seasonally adjusted increase in three months. The other components of energy prices should be subdued while food should see a smaller gain than the 0.6% gains seen in June and July which corrected a sharp May fall. The core rate should also slow from a 0.4% gain seen in July, which was inflated by above trend gains in tobacco and light trucks. The former is unlikely to be repeated and the latter might even reverse as supply disruptions after the Japanese disaster start to fade. Still, recent trend in core has been around 0.3% per month, so even if we do see slippage in autos the August core PPI may not fall below 0.2%. A strong August 2010 should allow yr/yr PPI to slip to 6.9% from 7.2% but the yr/yr core rate will continue to rise, to 2.6% from 2.5%, to its highest since June 2009. Crude and intermediate data should however show more evidence of deflationary pressure than will the finished goods PPI data for August." ------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Retail Sales, August WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total Sales +0.2 +0.1 +0.5 Sales excluding autos +0.3 +0.1 +0.5 IFR COMMENTARY: "Retail sales should rise by a marginal 0.1% both overall and ex autos in August. Industry data showed auto sales marginally lower overall but retail auto sales should see a marginal gain with fleet sales weighing on the overall data. Yr/yr data showed chain store sales maintaining July's pace in data released at the end of the month though the weekly data hints risks may be on the downside. The effects of Hurricane Irene will be mixed by sector though the net impact on overall sales is likely to be a modest negative. Gasoline prices should be up marginally after seasonal adjustment and we expect sales ex autos and gasoline to be unchanged, their weakest outcome since an unchanged December 2010. Weakness in confidence and retail payroll data also suggest downside risks to this release. However, there remains no conclusive evidence yet of a significant change in spending patterns, which before this month were showing modest growth excluding weakness in autos due to now fading supply shortages." ------------- WHAT: Commerce Department Business Inventories, July WHEN: Wednesday 1000 EDT (1400 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Total inventories +0.5 +0.5 +0.3 IFR COMMENTARY: "We expect that July saw business inventories rise 0.5%, a touch faster than June's 0.4% gain, but well under the average 0.9% monthly increase for the year prior to June. Wholesale and factory inventories have already been reported as rising 0.8% on the month, but we see retail inventories up much more moderately, about 0.3%.

Modest sales growth of about 0.8% (assuming no significant revision to July retail sales) will probably see the inventory/ sales ratio just barely round down to 1.27, from June's 1.28, which was about even with the long run pre-recession average. The decent gain will start Q3 off with not a great contribution to GDP from inventories. The real question is what happened in August, when sales may have fallen more than expected, which could have led to strong inventory accumulation."

For more Reuters consensus forecasts for U.S. indicators, double-click on [ECI/US]

-- by Theodore Littleton and David Sloan of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.