WHAT: Commerce Department Durable Goods Orders, August WHEN: Wednesday 0830 EDT (1230 GMT) FORECASTS (pct) Reuters IFR Previous Durables orders 0.0 +1.4 +4.1 Orders ex-transport. 0.0 +0.3 +0.8 Nondef.cap. ex-aircraft +0.3 +0.5 -0.9 IFR COMMENTARY: "We see durable goods putting together their first back-to-back headline increases since February 2010, with a 1.4% jump in August. Unseasonably strong Boeing orders hint at a positive contribution from civilian aircraft, even after they helped boost the July headline to a 4.1% gain (it was up just 0.8% excluding the transport sector). Autos seem likely to retreat slightly, but other transport orders should contribute positively.

Ex-trans orders will likely be below trend in August, however, rising just 0.3%. Uncertainty likely was a drag, particularly on those subsectors that represented the most commitment, including nondefense capital goods ex-air, a strong proxy for business investment spending. We look for that sector to be up 0.5%, but that's coming off of a -0.9% reading in July, and represents considerable slowing from the trend growth rate for most of the post-recession period."

-- by Theodore Littleton of IFR Markets, a unit of Thomson Reuters.