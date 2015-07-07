STOCKHOLM, July 7 Swedish enterprise software maker IFS said on Tuesday it had agreed to buy Dutch software firm Visionwaves with sales of around 4.9 million euros ($5.45 million).

IFS, which had sales of 3 billion crowns ($356 million) and an operating profit margin of 9 percent last year, is on the hunt for acquisitions in Europe and North America. Last year was the first in seven that it made no buys.

Acquisitions and strategy chief Fredrik vom Hofe told Reuters the company would keep looking for acquisitions.

"We are working actively on it. We keep trying to identify further possibilities and we hope to be able to continue to deliver on this part of our strategy," he said.

Vom Hofe said IFS was paying cash for Visionwaves but gave no further financial details on the acquisition.

Visionwaves has an adjusted operating margin of 17 percent in the 12 months through May. IFS expects the deal to have a limited positive impact on earnings this year, he said.

Vom Hofe repeated IFS' outlook for good growth in both license revenue and operating profit in 2015.

IFS has more than 2,700 employees and 2,400 customers worldwide. ($1 = 0.8998 euros) ($1 = 8.4284 Swedish crowns)