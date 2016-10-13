BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Oct 13 The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) named Duncan Bonfield as chief executive of the secretariat.
Based in London, Bonfield will report to IFSWF chairman Adrian Orr.
His previous role will be succeeded by Victoria Barbary, who joins from Investec Asset Management.
Bonfield has held a number of senior communications roles including in Land Securities, Network Rail and BAA, now called Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.