Oct 13 The International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF) named Duncan Bonfield as chief executive of the secretariat.

Based in London, Bonfield will report to IFSWF chairman Adrian Orr.

His previous role will be succeeded by Victoria Barbary, who joins from Investec Asset Management.

Bonfield has held a number of senior communications roles including in Land Securities, Network Rail and BAA, now called Heathrow Airport Holdings Ltd.

