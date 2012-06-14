By Luke Jeffs
| LONDON, June 14
IG Group, a FTSE 250 company, said on Thursday net trading
revenue for the year to end-May was expected to be up 17 percent
to 367 million pounds ($572 million).
The company, which allows retail investors to bet on
financial derivatives, said in a regulatory filing its fastest
growing sector was the Rest of the World which saw revenue up 43
percent to 28.4 million pounds for the year.
IG's European business increased 26 percent to 72.2 million
pounds, Australia rose 22 percent to 58 million pounds while the
broker's main, British business grew 15 percent to 191.8 million
pounds.
"The continued positive performance from the Rest of the
World was driven by strong growth in both Singapore and South
Africa," the firm said in a statement.
IG, which will report full year earnings on July 17, said
the strong first half to the year will make for challenging
comparatives in future but it "remains well positioned for
further growth in the coming year".
($1 = 0.6418 British pounds)