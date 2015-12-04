Dec 4 Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it had appointed Peter Hetherington as chief executive officer.

Hetherington, who was previously the company's chief operating officer, had served as interim CEO since IG's annual general meeting in October.

IG Group is an online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)