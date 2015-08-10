Aug 10 IG Group Holdings Plc said its chief financial officer, Chris Hill, is leaving the company to join British investment firm Hargreaves Lansdown Plc.

Hill, who joined the IG board in 2011, is expected to leave in February 2016, IG Group said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)