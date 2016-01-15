Jan 15 Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it named Mark Ward as its interim chief financial officer.

IG Group said Ward, who is a senior partner at finance and accounting firm Deloitte LLP, will take on the new role on Jan. 25.

IG Group's previous finance chief, Chris Hill, left the post in August to become the chief financial officer of Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru, Editing by Sunil Nair)