UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, June 9 IG Group, a provider of financial spread betting and contracts for difference, has named Andy Green as its new chairman.
Green will take over when current Chairman Jonathan Davie steps down at the British company's annual general meeting in October, IG said in a statement on Monday.
Green, currently a non-executive director of UK chip designer ARM Holdings, will join IG's board as deputy chairman with immediate effect, it added. (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Pravin Char)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources