BRIEF-Immune Pharmaceuticals enters into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
* On March 22 co entered into a common stock purchase agreement with HLHW IV LLC
Oct 28 Online trading company IG Group Holdings Plc, said it appointed Daniel Williams as global head of internal audit.
Williams, who has 15 years of audit experience, joins from BGC Partners, where he was head of internal audit for EMEA.
He was trained as a chartered accountant with Deloitte & Touche LLP. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.