UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27
March 27 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 17 points at 7,294 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.7 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Aug 6 Online trading company IG Group said it appointed David Horsley as head of finance.
Horsley has 18 years of experience in financial services and joins from KGC Holdings.
He previously worked with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and PricewaterhouseCoopers. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi)
TOKYO, March 27 Japan's Nikkei share average skidded 1.4 percent on Monday, wallowing at a six-week low and deepening last week's 1.3 percent loss, on pressure from a resurgent yen.