Nov 30 Broker and betting firm IG Group Holdings said it expected second-quarter revenue to be slightly ahead of the previous quarter as it performed well in quieter markets.

The online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients said in a brief trading update on Monday that it remained on track as it entered the second half of the year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)