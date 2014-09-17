LONDON, Sept 17 IG Group, a provider of online trading in shares, foreign exchange and contracts for difference, said on Wednesday that first-quarter revenue fell 9 percent as quiet financial markets dampened client trading activity.

Revenue in the three months to Aug. 31 was 85.6 million pounds ($139.3 million), down from 93.6 million pounds a year earlier, the company said.

"The first three months of the company's year were particularly quiet in the financial markets, with volumes and volatility close to historic lows and the continuation of recent weakness in foreign exchange activity," the company said. ($1 = 0.6144 British Pounds) (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by David Goodman)