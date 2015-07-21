July 21 Financial trading platform IG Group Holdings said its full-year reported pretax profit fell 13 percent, dented by the unprecedented surge in the Swiss franc in January when the Swiss National Bank scrapped a cap on the currency.

Pretax profit declined to 169.5 million pounds for the year ended May 31, compared with 195 million pounds a year earlier, the company said. (bit.ly/1MEIDvs)

IG Group, which is an online stockbroking and trading company aimed at retail clients, also said its Chief Executive Tim Howkins would retire in October. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)