July 21 Financial trading platform IG Group
Holdings said its full-year reported pretax profit fell
13 percent, dented by the unprecedented surge in the Swiss franc
in January when the Swiss National Bank scrapped a cap on the
currency.
Pretax profit declined to 169.5 million pounds for the year
ended May 31, compared with 195 million pounds a year earlier,
the company said. (bit.ly/1MEIDvs)
IG Group, which is an online stockbroking and trading
company aimed at retail clients, also said its Chief Executive
Tim Howkins would retire in October.
