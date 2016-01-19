Jan 19 Volatile markets helped online brokerage IG Group rack up an 8.8 percent increase in net trading revenue in its first half as traders speculated on economic weakness in emerging markets.

The company, which provides online stockbroking and trading services to retail investors, said net trading revenue rose to 214.8 million pounds ($306.7 million) for the six months ended Nov. 30, from 197.4 million pounds a year earlier.

Pretax profit fell 2.8 percent to 98.6 million pounds, hurt by a rise in operating costs and a combination of higher betting duty and lower interest on client funds, the company said. ($1 = 0.7005 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)