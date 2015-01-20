(Adds details, shares, analyst comment)
By Richa Naidu
Jan 20 Online trading company IG Group Holdings
Plc confirmed on Tuesday it faced a bill of up to 30
million pounds ($45 million) due to an "unprecedented" surge in
the Swiss franc when the Swiss National Bank scrapped a cap on
the currency.
The 30 percent jump in the franc versus the euro
after the central bank's move last week cost currency traders
millions of dollars and forced currency trading firm Alpari (UK)
Ltd to call in administrators on Monday.
IG said its losses from the sharp climb in the franc and a
lack of market liquidity came from a combination of 12 million
pounds of market exposure and 18 million pounds of client
exposure, confirming a tally it gave last week.
The company has been suggested as a potential buyer for
Alpari assets and a person familiar with the matter said on
Monday it could be interested at the right price.
However, an analyst questioned the value of Alpari assets to
IG.
"IG may not be interested because they may already have
relationship with a very large number of its customers," Numis
Securities analyst James Hamilton said.
Despite the loss, IG, an online stockbroking and trading
company aimed at retail clients, said the highly unusual event
would not, in itself, change its dividend for the full year.
In its results, IG said it would meet full-year revenue
expectations, as it reported a 2.8 percent higher first-half
pretax profit and said it would pay out an interim dividend of
8.45 pence per share.
The dividend is up 47 percent from last year's interim
payout of 5.75 pence per share.
IG's full-year revenue is currently forecast at 378.32
million pounds, while pretax profit is seen at 192.97 million
pounds according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company offers spread betting and allows clients to
trade financial derivatives like contracts for difference. It's
shares rose 0.4 percent to 98.24 pence in early trading in
London on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.66 pounds)
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Rodney
Joyce)