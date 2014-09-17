* Q1 revenue falls 9 pct to 85.6 million pounds
* Says decline due to quiet financial markets
* Shares down 4.6 pct at 1028 GMT
By Clare Hutchison
LONDON, Sept 17 Shares in online trading
provider IG Group fell more than 4 percent on Wednesday
after it reported a drop in first-quarter revenue which it
blamed on quiet financial markets.
The British company saw particularly low trading volumes in
foreign exchange, where activity has been subdued over the past
year by a combination of low interest rates across the developed
world and an uncertain regulatory.
"The first three months of the company's year were
particularly quiet in the financial markets, with volumes and
volatility close to historic lows and the continuation of recent
weakness in foreign exchange activity," said IG, which also
provides trading in shares and financial spread-betting.
Revenue in the three months to Aug. 31 fell 9 percent to
85.6 million pounds ($139.3 million) compared with a year
earlier, the company said.
It added that much of the year-on-year difference occurred
in June, as the same month last year saw unusually strong
trading volumes in response to heavy falls in equity markets on
the back of U.S. monetary stimulus tapering fears and concerns
over the Chinese economy.
IG's shares were down 4.6 percent at 575.5 pence at 1028
GMT, making the company one of the biggest fallers on the FTSE
index of small and mid-cap firms.
The company did not disclose its profit for the first
quarter in the update. It will next publish profit figures in
January when it reports its half-year results.
IG shares have fallen 3 percent so far this year, reflecting
the market's caution over the short-term trading outlook, Citi
analyst Hugo Mills said.
Mills, along with a number of other analysts, is expecting
downgrades to consensus forecasts. The current estimate for
full-year revenue is 391.4 million pounds, Thomson Reuters data
shows, ahead of the 370.4 million pounds reported last year.
EXPANSION
IG Chief Executive Tim Howkins told Reuters the company had
no plans to revise its full-year guidance. The company has not
yet published that figure.
"I don't think it (first-quarter results) really changes our
view of the year, but clearly things need to accelerate a bit to
get to some of the original forecasts we had," he said.
Howkins declined to say when performance might improve, but
said the first two weeks of September had been busier, with
another interest rate cut in Europe and Thursday's Scottish
independence referendum providing opportunities to trade.
First-quarter revenue was down across all of IG's markets,
with Australia seeing the biggest decline at 10 percent. In its
home market Britain, a 3 percent drop in sales was partially
offset by a 5 percent rise in average revenue per client.
IG has been trying to boost that measure by appealing to
clients who produce a greater share of revenue. It has extended
trading hours for U.S. stocks and raised minimum deposits.
It has also been diversifying, in attempt to provide a
cushion against lower trading volumes, by expanding overseas and
adding new services.
This month it received a licence for a new office in
Switzerland and Howkins said it could start trading there within
the next week or two. It has also launched a stock-broking
service in Britain and Ireland.
($1 = 0.6144 British Pounds)
(Editing by Jason Neely and Pravin Char)