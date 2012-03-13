* January revenue fell, but business levels picked up in March

* Q3 revenue around 75 mln stg, up 1.5 percent

* 3 percent decline in revenue-per-client

* 4.6 pct rise in number of active clients (Adds detail, background)

LONDON, March 13 British spread-betting company IG Group reported a 1.5 percent rise in third-quarter revenues, helped by an increase in the number of its clients, and added that business levels had picked up in March after falling at the start of the year.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, reported turnover of around 75 million pounds ($117.1 million) for the third quarter ending March 12.

The number of its active clients had risen by 4.6 percent, although there was a 3 percent decline in revenues-per-client.

IG said that although trading volumes had been impacted by a decline in market volatility during the quarter, business had picked up in March, and added it remained confident over its prospects for the year.

IG, whose rivals include unlisted firms City Index and CMC Markets, reported a 28 percent rise in interim profits in January. ($1 = 0.6404 British pounds) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)