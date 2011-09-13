LONDON, Sept 13 British spread-betting company IG Group benefited from the current market volatility which drove up trading volumes and sales.

IG reported on Tuesday first-quarter revenue of around 100 million pounds ($158 million), up 26 percent, added that its pretax profit margin was higher.

"The group remains well capitalised and is well positioned competitively. The board remains confident in the prospects for the group," the company said.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, competes with unlisted rivals such as CMC Markets and City Index.

The company issued a profit warning in January after weak trading volumes at the end of last year affected its business. ($1 = 0.633 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)