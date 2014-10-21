UPDATE 3-Indian billionaire targets $2.4 bln Anglo stake as mining sector revives
* Agarwal acting through family trust, not Vedanta- statement
Oct 21 Igas Energy Plc
* Welcomes cma's announcement today clearing its acquisition of dart energy limited ("dart"). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Agarwal acting through family trust, not Vedanta- statement
* Renault drops as CEO targeted in diesel probe (Adds closing prices)
MOSCOW, March 16 The new chief executive of diamond miner Alrosa said on Thursday he would remain committed to the Russian state-controlled company's strategy, which has focused on mining, selling non-core assets and increasing production organically.