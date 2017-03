LONDON May 8 Britain's largest shale gas developer IGas said on Friday that its chief executive Andrew Austin is to step down, following the completion of a deal with Swiss chemicals group Ineos.

Austin, who has been at IGas for more than ten years, said chief financial officer Stephen Bowler would take on his role as CEO. A search for Bowler's replacement has already started. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang. Editing by Jane Merriman)