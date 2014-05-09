LONDON May 9 British shale gas explorer IGas
has agreed to buy Australia's Dart Energy in
an all-share transaction valuing the company at 117 million
pounds, a deal that will create Britain's largest shale gas
company.
Dart's shareholders have indicated their support for the
deal which is expected to conclude by September, IGas said in a
statement on Friday.
"The transaction further strengthens our position
financially, operationally and also significantly increases our
licenced acreage as we seek to unlock the untapped energy
resource that exists in Britain," said IGas chief executive
Andrew Austin.
IGas and Dart Energy have UK shale gas farm-in agreements in
place with French energy companies Total and GDF Suez
, respectively.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Editing by Paul Sandle)