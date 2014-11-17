LONDON Nov 17 British shale gas operator IGas
has spudded its third shale gas well as part of a
drilling programme in northwest England that will help determine
how much gas can be retrieved from underground rocks in its
licence areas.
The onshore oil and gas operator last week upgraded its
shale gas reserves estimates after it published drilling results
from another well in the area.
It announced on Monday that it had spudded a well at its
Ellesmere Port site south of Liverpool on Saturday, meaning it
has started the process to drill the well.
"This programme is designed to validate the geological model
and has already given us valuable data to evaluate the
potential," IGas said in a statement.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)