LONDON Nov 17 British shale gas operator IGas has spudded its third shale gas well as part of a drilling programme in northwest England that will help determine how much gas can be retrieved from underground rocks in its licence areas.

The onshore oil and gas operator last week upgraded its shale gas reserves estimates after it published drilling results from another well in the area.

It announced on Monday that it had spudded a well at its Ellesmere Port site south of Liverpool on Saturday, meaning it has started the process to drill the well.

"This programme is designed to validate the geological model and has already given us valuable data to evaluate the potential," IGas said in a statement.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)