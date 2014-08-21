LONDON Aug 21 British shale gas explorer IGas
has leased a drilling rig to spud a third well at the
end of this year in its licence area in the northwest of
England, the company said on Thursday.
Britain is betting on the development of its shale gas
resources to reduce its growing dependence on gas imports but
progress is slow due to tight environmental and planning laws.
IGas is one of the first companies to look for large volumes
of shale gas in Britain but has so far not started any hydraulic
fracturing, or fracking, whereby underground rock formations are
broken up to release trapped gas.
Green campaigners oppose the use of fracking, claiming
chemicals used in the process harm the environment and the
technique can trigger earthquakes.
The company's success of securing a rig and to drill a third
well, at Ellesmere Port, bring it a step closer to starting
fracking in the shale-rich Bowland Shale area.
"This well ... is to further appraise the geology in the
North West and another step in unlocking Britain's onshore
energy resources," said IGas Chief Executive Andrew Austin in a
statement.
IGas will also release results from test drills at its
Barton Moss well in the same area following the submission of
applications for Britain's next onshore licensing round.
The company is waiting to publish the results because it
wants to take advantage of its shale gas resource knowledge to
apply for further licences.
"IGas will be one of the few companies participating in the
bid round with data from drilling results," said Jefferies
analyst Mark Wilson.
