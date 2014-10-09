LONDON Oct 9 British shale gas explorer IGas
said on Thursday it had teamed up with a number of
partners to submit bids for various new shale gas licences in
Britain's ongoing tender.
The company, Britain's largest shale gas firm once its
takeover of rival Dart Energy is completed, will publish
estimates of how much shale gas is in place in its East Midlands
acreage and first test results from its Barton Moss well after
Oct. 28, when the tender closes.
IGas added it was in advanced stages of negotiations to sell
its gas, details of which will be announced in its interim
results on Nov. 26.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Mark Potter)