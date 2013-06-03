LONDON, June 3 British explorer IGas on Monday estimated that its licence in north west England could contain over 170 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of shale gas.

The next few years will prove critical for Britain's infant shale gas industry, which sees itself as vital to reversing a rising dependency on foreign gas but which must tread carefully in order to reassure a skeptical public and vocal environmental lobby.

The company said that technical studies helped it to reach an estimated range of between 15.1 tcf and 172.3 tcf for gas in place at its licences in the north west of England, with a most likely estimate of 102 tcf..

Drilling is planned for later this year, the company said.