LONDON May 7 Swiss chemicals group Ineos has
completed a deal to operate a number of shale gas licences held
by Britain's IGas, expanding the Swiss firm's presence
in the British shale gas industry.
IGas said on Thursday Ineos would gradually take over
running of the four licences after all necessary governmental
approvals had been received.
Ineos announced plans last year to make a $1 billion
investment in British shale gas exploration with an ambition to
become the country's biggest shale gas player.
Ineos already owns shale licences in Scotland.
