INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
Nov 26 Igas Energy Plc
* H1 revenue 34.5 million stg versus 36.2 million stg year ago
* H1 average net production of 2,766 boepd (2013: 2,704 boepd)
* H1 underlying profit before tax of £1.1 million (2013: £6.1 million) Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot"": Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.