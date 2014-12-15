Dec 15 Igas Energy Plc
* Ellesmere port - preliminary well results confirm 1,400
feet of shale
* Well was spudded on 15 November 2014 and, due in part to
lessons learned on previous wells, well total depth (td) was
reached ahead of schedule on 12 December 2014
* Well encountered a thick section of coal measure interval
as well as a shale sequence before penetrating key dinantian
limestone geophysical marker
* Coal measure interval was approximately 800 feet thick and
contained several seams
* Significant gas indications were observed across shale
section
