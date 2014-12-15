Dec 15 Igas Energy Plc

* Ellesmere port - preliminary well results confirm 1,400 feet of shale

* Well was spudded on 15 November 2014 and, due in part to lessons learned on previous wells, well total depth (td) was reached ahead of schedule on 12 December 2014

* Well encountered a thick section of coal measure interval as well as a shale sequence before penetrating key dinantian limestone geophysical marker

* Coal measure interval was approximately 800 feet thick and contained several seams

* Significant gas indications were observed across shale section