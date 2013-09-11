Sept 11 IT outsourcing company iGate Corp
named Ashok Vemuri as its chief executive, nearly four
months after sacking its then CEO Phaneesh Murthy over an
undisclosed relationship with a subordinate.
Vemuri was till recently the Americas head and global
manufacturing chief of bigger rival Infosys Ltd
, India's second-largest software services exporter.
Vemuri, who was widely considered a contender to succeed
Infosys' Chief Executive S.D. Shibulal, will also join iGate's
board.
Interim President and CEO Gerhard Watzinger will remain with
iGate in an advisory role temporarily to assist in the
transition, the company said.
Phaneesh Murthy, one of the industry's best-known
executives, was sacked after a company sexual harassment
investigation revealed that he had not disclosed a relationship
with a subordinate.
IGate shares closed up 2 percent at $26.46 on the Nasdaq on
Wednesday.