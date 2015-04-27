BRIEF-MGM to acquire full ownership of EPIX
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
PARIS, April 27 French IT services company Cap Gemini said on Monday it planned to buy IGATE for $4 billion in a deal agreed by a majority of the U.S. group's shareholders and which will make the United States its biggest market.
IGATE, a technology and services company headquartered in New Jersey with 2014 revenues of $1.3 billion, double-digit growth, and a 19 percent operating margin, is to be acquired for $48 a share, Cap Gemini said.
IGATE's shares closed on NASDAQ on Friday at $45.85 a share.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Lions Gate Entertainment Corp - Agreement for MGM to acquire 80.91% aggregate membership interests in EPIX held by Viacom, Paramount and Lionsgate
April 5 MGM Holdings Inc said it would acquire the 81 percent of Epix it does not already own from two of its partners in the premium U.S. channel, Viacom Inc and Lionsgate Entertainment Corp, for about $1.03 billion.
* Kopin enters into partnership agreements to meet the coming demand for oled micro-displays for virtual reality and augmented reality