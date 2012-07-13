BRIEF-Wells fargo names two new independent directors
* Says elected Karen Peetz and Ronald Sargent as new independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Outsourcing company iGate Corp posted a modestly lower- than-expected second-quarter profit.
Net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.4 million, or 7 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.8 million, or 2 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share, below analysts' estimates of 29 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
Feb 20 Chinese conglomerate and cinema chain operator Dalian Wanda’s proposed $1 billion purchase of Dick Clark Productions Inc has fallen apart, online entertainment news website The Wrap reported on Monday, citing unnamed sources.
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Manufacturer General Electric Co agreed to supply 82 turbines to Brazil's CER (Companhia de Energias Renováveis), which is building a wind power complex in the country, GE's Latin America head for wind power, Jean-Claude Robert, told Reuters on Monday.