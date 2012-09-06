KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 IGB Real Estate Investment Trust has priced its initial public offering at the top an indicative price range that will help it raise $260 million in Malaysia's fourth largest flotation this year, the firm said on Thursday.

IGB REIT priced the IPO at 1.25 ringgit per share, at the top of a 1.15-1.25 ringgit range.

The deal comes hot on the heels of high-profile share sales by planter Felda Global Ventures Holdings in June and IHH Healthcare Bhd in July, making Malaysia one of the world's top IPO destinations this year. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui and Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)