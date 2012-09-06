KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 Malaysia's IGB Real Estate Investment Trust has priced its initial public offering to institutional investors at the top of an indicative range, sources with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Thursday.

The IGB REIT priced the IPO at 1.25 ringgit per unit, at the top of the 1.15 ringgit-1.25 ringgit range set for the tranche focused on large investors such as pension and mutual funds, said the sources, who declined to be identified as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The company benefited from booming demand for the deal, Malaysia's fourth-largest IPO this year, with the offering covered "multiple times", sources have previously said.

