Jan 15 Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione SIIQ SpA (IGD) :

* Signs preliminary agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of property in Bologna, Italy

* Says final agreement to be signed by June 30. for a total deal value of 29.4 million euros ($34.44 million)

* Says 2.94 million euros will be paid now and the balance upon closure of agreement