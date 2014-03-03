BRIEF-Urstadt Biddle Properties acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
MILAN, March 3 An investment fund managed by Soros Fund Management of billionaire financier George Soros has bought around 5 percent of Italian shopping centre group Immobiliare Grande Distribuzione (IGD), the company said in a statement.
Fund Quantum Strategic Partners has bought about 3.15 percent of IGD from the company itself and the rest from its second-largest shareholder Unicoop Tirreno.
IGD develops and manages shopping centres in Italy and has a significant presence in Romania's retail distribution.
* Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc acquires Van Houten Farms shopping center in Passaic, NJ
* Easterly Government Properties announces agreement to acquire the nation's second largest department of veterans affairs outpatient clinic located in Loma Linda, California
* Storage Vault closes acquisition of $7.4 million Kitchener Storage asset Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: