(Adds detail, background)

* Expects H1 revenues to rise 23 percent

* Benefiting from high trading volumes in volatile markets

LONDON, Nov 29 British spread-betting company IG Group said first-half revenue should rise 23 percent, with trading volumes lifted by market volatility.

"Following on from a strong first quarter, the group has continued to experience high levels of client activity during the second quarter of its financial year," IG on Tuesday.

The company expected first-half revenues of more than 193 million pounds ($300 million), adding costs had been in line with management expectations.

IG Group issued a profit warning in January after weak trading volumes at the end of 2010. It has since recovered as traders have flocked back, with clients looking to bet on large swings in financial markets caused by uncertainty surrounding the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis.

IG, which says it is the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, competes with unlisted rivals such as City Index and CMC Markets. ($1 = 0.6433 pound) (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Dan Lalor)